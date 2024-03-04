PM Narendra Modi Unveils Infrastructure Projects Worth Rs 56,000 Crores In Telangana

(MENAFN- KNN India) Adilabad, Mar 4 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a multitude of transformative projects, spanning the power, rail, and road sectors, with a combined value exceeding Rs 56,000 crores in Adilabad, Telangana on Monday.

In Telangana, the Prime Minister dedicated the 800 MW (Unit-2) of NTPC's Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli.

Utilising Ultra-Supercritical Technology, this project is set to supply 85 per cent of its power to Telangana, boasting a remarkable power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent.

Additionally, in Jharkhand, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project.

Noteworthy for being the country's first Supercritical Thermal Power Project with Air Cooled Condenser (ACC), this endeavour significantly reduces water consumption, setting a precedent for sustainable power generation.

Other notable inaugurations include the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant in Chhattisgarh, the STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant in Uttar Pradesh, and the Sea Water to Green Hydrogen Plant in Andhra Pradesh, among others.

The foundation stone laying ceremony saw the initiation of various ambitious ventures aimed at fortifying the nation's power backbone.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project in Uttar Pradesh, the Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant in Chhattisgarh, and the Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant in Chhattisgarh, to name a few.

Underscoring India's commitment to sustainable growth, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation of numerous solar and renewable energy projects.

Notable inaugurations include NHPC's 380 MW Solar Project in Rajasthan and SJVN's 200 MW solar power projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Foundation stones were laid for Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited's 1200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park and various solar projects across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Assam.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of a robust national grid, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated key projects facilitating efficient power transmission.

Notable inaugurated projects include ReNew's Koppal-Narendra Transmission Scheme in Karnataka, aimed at evacuating 2500 MW of renewable energy.

In tandem with power initiatives, the Prime Minister also focused on enhancing road and rail connectivity.

The electrification of Ambari - Adilabad - Pimpalkhuti rail line and the foundation laying for two major National Highway projects signify a commitment to seamless connectivity and economic growth.

As the nation strides forward, guided by the principles of sustainability, inclusivity, and progress, these monumental projects serve as beacons of hope, promising a tomorrow where every Indian thrives.

(KNN Bureau)