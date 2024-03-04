Media Alert: Forbes Marks 2024 International Women's Day At 2024 Forbes 30/50 Summit In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- This International Women's Day, Forbes will convene the most powerful women in the world from its“Under 30” list, the world's most influential list of young leaders, and“50 Over 50” list, which celebrates age-defying leaders and entrepreneurs at its third annual Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi .
Co-chaired by Editor of ForbesWomen Maggie McGrath;“Know Your Value” founder and co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe Mika Brzezinski; and MSNBC contributor and author Huma Abedin, this week's event will bring together inspiring women, including singer and songwriter Shania Twain ; actress and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt ; former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf ; fashion icon and CEO and Creative Director of alice + olivia Stacey Bendet Eisner ; Author, Emotional Literacy, Equality and Mental Health Advocate Sophia Grégoire Trudeau ; and many more.
Highlights of this year's agenda include:
A conversation in celebration of International Women's Day with five-time Grammy winner and one of music's most celebrated trailblazers, Shania Twain .
Noor Sweid , Founder & Managing Partner of Global Ventures and Michelle Zatlyn , Cofounder, President & COO of Cloudflare will speak with Maggie McGrath about how they – both self-made entrepreneurs – found their success and have smashed the Cyber Ceiling, as well as where the cybersecurity and technology industries are headed.
Suze Orman , Personal Finance Expert, Author and Podcast Host will chat one-on-one with Mika Brzezinski about how she became one of the most recognized personal finance experts on the globe - sharing advice on how to secure a brighter financial future.
Idea Forums, offering an impactful time of networking and workshops where attendees will share their voices and actively participate in knowledge sharing on topics including Corporate Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Investment, The Creative Economy and Impact.
In addition, to mark International Women's Day, Forbes will present awards at the 30/50 Summit International Women's Day Awards Gala. This year's recipients include Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the Lifetime Achievement Award; Xiye Bastida for the Young Changemaker Award; Shania Twain for the Know Your Value Award; and Nadia Murad and Aliza Erber for the Torch of Freedom Award.
This year's speakers include:
Shania Twain , Singer & Songwriter
Alia Bhatt , Actress & Entrepreneur
Sheila Johnson , Partner, Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Founder & CEO, Salamander Collection
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan , Actress
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf , Former President of Liberia
Mona Kattan , Cofounder & Global President, Huda Beauty and Founder, Kayali
Stacey Bendet Eisner , CEO & Creative Director, alice + olivia
Drea Okeke , Nigerian American Creator, Speaker & Host
Sallie Krawcheck , Founder & CEO, Ellevest
HH AlSayyida Dr. Basma Al Said , Mental Health Specialist and Founder, Not Alone Campaign and Whispers of Security Clinic
Xiye Bastida , Cofounder, Re-Earth Initiative
Jessica Kahawaty , Founder, Mama Rita, Philanthropist and Model
Michelle Zatlyn , Cofounder, President & COO, Cloudflare
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau , Author, Emotional Literacy, Equality and Mental Health Advocate
Samia Bouazza , Group CEO & Managing Director, Multiply Group
Icanna Sakhno , Actress & Activist
Mona Ataya , Founder, Mumzworld
Katherine Homuth , Founder & CEO, SRTX
Nadia Murad , Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and UNODC Goodwill Ambassador
Noor Sweid , Founder & Managing Partner, Global Ventures
Suze Orman , Host, Women + Money Podcast and Cofounder, SecureSave
Maha Abouelenein , Founder & CEO, Digital and Savvy
Hadil Al-Khatib , Cofounder, The Broth Lab & The Roost Rotisserie
Dr. Kemi DaSilva-Ibru , Physician and Founder, Women at Risk International Foundation
Aliza Erber , Rabbi
Razane Jammal , Actress & Artist
Asima Ahmad , Cofounder & Chief Medical Officer, Carrot Fertility
Fenco Lin , Cofounder & Chief Fashion Officer, Cider
Gillian Laub , Photographer & Filmmaker
Miriam Coronel-Ferrer , Founding Member, Southeast Asian Women Peace Mediators
Elham Al Marzooqi , Cellist & Lawyer
Aija Mayrock , Author & Poet
Penny Abeywardena , Fellow, NYU's McSilver Institute and Soft Power Strategist
Sara Tamimi , Founder & Fashion Designer
Molly Burke , Digital Creator, Author and Activist
Macy Andrews , Vice President, Global Communications, Marketing, Events, and Employer Branding for People, Policy and Purpose, Cisco
To view the full agenda and speaker lineup, please visit: Forbes 2024 30/50 Summit - Abu Dhabi
