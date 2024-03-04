Axelspace's Demonstration Satellite“PYXIS” Scheduled For Launch

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Axelspace Corporation's (Axelspace) demonstration satellite PYXIS is targeted to launch on March 4, 2024 (PST).

Axelspace announcement



The launch is scheduled as follows:

Launch Date: March 4, 2024 (PST)

Launch Vehicle: Falcon 9

Mission of the Launch: Transporter-10

Launch Site: Vandenberg Space Force Base (California, USA)

Orbit: Sun-synchronous orbit, 500 - 600 km altitude

Launch Operator: SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.)

*The schedule may change due to other factors such as weather conditions.

PYXIS will work on the following missions in orbit.

Demonstration of the versatile satellite bus system* for AxelLinerDemonstration of the sensors for the next-generation AxelGlobe satellites (GRUS)Demonstration of a satellite radio experiment system by SONY Group

PYXIS:

*The bus system is the fundamental satellite operation system, encompassing crucial functions such as attitude control and power supply.

General-purpose (Versatile) satellite bus and In-orbit Demonstration of Deployable Deorbit Mechanism are based on results obtained from the following projects subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).



Development and Demonstration of General-Purpose CubeSat and Microsatellite Buses (FY2023-2026)

*This project is implemented by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry from FY2021 to FY2022 Program to Support Ventures for Developing Space Components (FY2020-2021)

Company Profile

Axelspace Corporation

Location: Tokyo, Japan

President and CEO: Yuya Nakamura

Main business activities involve the following: Earth observation business using microsatellites; proposals of solutions utilizing microsatellites; designing and manufacturing of microsatellites and related components; launch arrangements for microsatellites; operational support and commissioning.

URL:

AxelGlobe:

AxelLiner: solution/

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink