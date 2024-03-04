Forex Today - 04/03: Stock Markets Hit Record Highs

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Governor Ueda of the Bank of Japan will begiving a speech. Swiss CPI (inflation) data.

The last few days have seen several major global stock indices hit new record prices, with analysts seeing the major factor behind the recent bullish momentum as very strong corporate earnings by American technology companies. We have seen new record highs in the USA bythe NASDAQ 100 Indexandthe S&P 500 Index . In Europe,the DAXhas advanced very powerfully, while in Asia, the JapaneseNikkei 225 Indexhas exceeded 40,000 for the first time ever. Trend traders will be very interested in being long of these stock indices as they break powerfully to new highs.Bitcoinhas continued to rise to reach a new 2-year high price above $64,000. Trend traders and investors will be interested here on the long side, and this has become easier since Bitcoin ETFs were approved for sale a few weeks ago. Bitcoin is likely to reach even higher prices.In the Forex market , the British Pound has been the strongest major currency since the Tokyo open today. The New Zealand Dollar has been the weakest. However, the numbers are so low as to be effectively meaningless. The Forex market is mostly very quiet and dull, with low and falling volatility.WTI Crude Oilis trying to make a bullish breakout beyond a very key area of resistance centred at $80.50.There will two high-impact economic data events later today:

