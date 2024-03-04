Original-Research: Media And Games Invest SE (Von GBC AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - from GBC AG
Classification of GBC AG to Media and Games Invest SE
Company Name: Media and Games Invest SE
ISIN: SE0018538068
Reason for the research: Research study (Note)
Recommendation: BUY
Target price: 4.50 EUR
Last rating change: Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker
FY 2023 closed with solid sales performance; strong new customer business
ensured significant organic growth; return to dynamic growth path expected;
price target raised to € 4.50; buy rating confirmed Sales and earnings development 2023 On 29 February 2029, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) published its
preliminary business figures for the past financial year 2023. According to
these figures, the technology company achieved solid revenue growth
compared to the previous year (PY: € 324.44 million) with its fully
integrated advertising software platform (ad tech platform), generating
revenue of € 321.98 million. The majority of revenue was generated by the
traditionally largest advertising segment 'Supply Side Platform' (revenue
share of SSP: 93.6%) with revenue totalling € 301.39 million (PY: € 298.88
million). On a comparable basis, the company reports a moderate increase in
consolidated sales of 5.0%, which achieved a particularly high growth rate
of 16.0% in the final quarter, traditionally the strongest quarter in terms
of sales. The sales growth achieved was mainly due to an increase in the
software customer base and the volume of advertising placed. The number of
customers on MGI's digital ad tech platform increased dynamically by 18.9%
year-on-year to 2,276 at the end of the fourth quarter (number of customers
at the end of Q4 2022: 1,915). At the same time, the volume of digital
advertising delivered increased significantly by 19.1% to 206 billion at
the end of the fourth quarter (advertising ads at the end of Q4 2022: 173
billion). Thanks to the significant expansion of the software customer base and the
substantial increase in advertising volume, the company was able to hold
its own and even gain market share despite a previously difficult market
situation (low CPMs, subdued advertising budgets, etc.). The company's
further improved market position in the mobile sector is also reflected in
the market-leading positions on iOS and Android with a market share of
12.0% and 12.0% respectively, according to the industry experts at
Pixalate. Accordingly, we believe that MGI has outperformed the advertising
industry as a whole and the overall advertising market. In terms of earnings, MGI achieved growth at all earnings levels, primarily
due to the revaluation of the AxesInMotion earn-out payment liability
(positive one-off effect of € 62.76 million). EBITDA increased dynamically
by 51.6% to € 128.46 million (PY: € 84.75 million) compared to the previous
year. Adjusted for special effects (e.g. M&A and restructuring costs or
revaluations of balance sheet items), adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA)
totalled € 95.20 million, a slight increase compared to the previous year
(PY: € 93.20 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin (Adj. EBITDA margin) increased to 29.6% (PY:
28.7%). This increase in profitability reflects the first positive effects
of the savings programme launched last year, which is expected to generate
annual cost savings of around € 10.0 million once successfully implemented.
We believe that the majority of the planned savings effects should already
materialise in the current 2024 financial year. In terms of net performance, a consolidated result (after minority
interests) of € 46.73 million was achieved, which was significantly above
the previous year's level (PY: € -20.32 million). This significant increase
in net income was mainly due to the positive one-off effect from the
revaluation of an M&A-related payment obligation described above. In
addition, a relatively low tax expense ratio also favoured their positive
earnings development. The company guidance adjusted by MGI management in the third quarter of
2023 (sales of € 303 million and adjusted EBITDA of € 93.0 million) was
therefore exceeded. Our sales estimate (sales: € 303.21 million) and
adjusted EBITDA forecast (adjusted EBITDA: € 93.07 million) were also
exceeded. Forecasts and evaluation With the publication of the preliminary figures, MGI's management has also
provided a rough outlook for the current financial year, although this
guidance will be further specified as the year progresses. In view of a
strong fourth quarter (organic growth Q4 2023: 16.0%) and an even more
dynamic start to the year (organic growth Jan. 2024: 18.0%), MGI expects
double-digit percentage growth in consolidated sales for the current
financial year 2024. At the same time, an improvement in earnings is also
expected. In light of the positive company outlook, the increased (organic) growth
momentum and the expected recovery of the advertising market, we have
adjusted our previous sales and earnings estimates upwards. Accordingly, we
now expect revenue of € 352.18 million (PY: € 324.74 million) and EBITDA of
€ 100.08 million (PY: € 95.56 million) for the current financial year. For
the following financial year 2025, we are forecasting sales of € 389.51
million (PY: € 357.66 million) and EBITDA of € 113.35 million (PY: € 108.49
million). With regard to the 2026 financial year, which we have included in
our detailed forecast period for the first time, we anticipate a further
increase in sales and EBITDA to € 437.03 million and € 130.67 million
respectively. Overall, we therefore assume that MGI will succeed in returning to a
dynamic growth trajectory with its leading ad tech platform. The company's
strong positioning in the in-app and CTV segment in particular should prove
to be one of the main growth drivers. In terms of earnings, the
cost-cutting programme launched by the company last year should take full
effect from the current financial year onwards and thus provide an
additional boost to future earnings. As part of our DCF valuation model, we have raised our price target to €
4.50 (previously: € 4.05) per share due to our increased sales and earnings
estimates. An even higher price target increase was counteracted by higher
capital costs (risk-free interest rate currently 2.50%, instead of 2.00%
previously). In view of the current share price level, we therefore
continue to give the stock a 'BUY' rating and see significant upside
potential. You can download the research here:
