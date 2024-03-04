Todoo Inks Major B2B Deal With Royaloak

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Bengaluru-based Todoo, a machine-based high end furniture cleaning brand of Dione Labs Tech Pvt. Ltd. has signed a B2B agreement with Royal Oak, a Pan-India retail furniture brand as one of their major customers for cleaning their furniture and store furniture maintenance.





Centre Mr. Arjun Prince, CEO, Dione Labs Tech. Pvt. Ltd. along with Mr. Dhanush, Bangalore Head, Dione Labs and Todoo staffs at the Royaloak Bangalore Showroom



“Royaloak has 250 stores across India. Initially Todoo service will start from Bangalore Royaloak stores and the second phase will cover Pan-India with the deployment of different teams to different cities,” said Arjun Prince, CEO of Dione Labs Tech. Pvt. Ltd.



"The Todoo cleaning service including attention to detail, the quality of the equipment used and the services stands and matches our expectation,"

says Ms. Maheshwari, Managing Director, Royaloak.



Todoo also introduced sterile mattress cleaning services first time in India with International certification for micro dust and allergens. This is highly preferred for kids, pregnant ladies and elderly people. Todoo is also planning to get into B2B2C service with mattress manufacturing companies and plans to expand to other vendors across India.





Todoo has an advanced cleaning machines from the US that has International certification for removing dust, dirt micro-dust and allergens from cushioned-furniture, curtains, carpets and mattresses using a similar technology as room-air filtration method.





The company already got one round of pre-seed funding and are looking for further funding for their expansion plans.



The start-up used technology to smoothen the functionality and scale of the service to different regions having a mobile application for online booking.





In 2019, before Covid, the company in its nascent stages handled 250 subscription-based customers requiring daily service such as mopping, kitchen cleaning, bathroom cleaning and cooking in the pilot-run period and today the company has 5000 plus customers.



Arjun Prince, a software engineer hailing from Kottayam, Kerala, ventured into Bengaluru in 2017 with a steadfast ambition to carve his path as an entrepreneur by kick-starting a start-up. However, before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey, he delved into a year-long stint at Mindtree. It was during this time that the seed of an idea sprouted, leading to the inception of a residential homecare service which eventually evolved into the meticulous maintenance of high-end leather and cushioned furniture.