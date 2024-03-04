Andhra Pradesh Government Unveils 'THE CASCADING SKILLS PARADIGM - Bhavita' Programme To Revolutionize Skill Development

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India The Andhra Pradesh Government, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) , is proud to announce the launch of ' THE CASCADING SKILLS PARADIGM - Bhavita '. Andhra Pradesh's Honorable Chief Minister, Shri Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, is set to unveil the program on March 5, 2024, at the Vizag Convention Centre, marking this initiative as a pivotal moment and a profound milestone in the State's dedication in transforming skill development.





THE CASCADING SKILLS PARADIGM - Bhavita





This programme is inspired by Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri. Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy's unwavering commitment in providing industry-aligned skills to the workforces, is a critical step towards promoting long-term job prospects in Andhra Pradesh. The State Government aspires to provide persons with the skills they need to succeed in today's competitive labour market through strategic partnerships and creative programmes.





Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri. Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy stated, "'The Cascading Skills Paradigm - Bhavita' project exemplifies our commitment to supporting inclusive growth and economic success in Andhra Pradesh. By prioritizing skill development and industry partnership, we are setting the road for a better future for our workforce and communities. Surpassing established requirements has become the norm, indicating the State's proficiency in converting talents into meaningful employment.”





Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri. Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy





The programme will establish the Skill Cascading Paradigm, which consists of 192 skill centres and 26 skill colleges strategically located around the State. These hubs and colleges will act as centres of excellence, offering industry-relevant training and encouraging collaboration between educational institutions and industry partners.





Hon'ble Minister for Skills Development & Training Sri Buggana Rajendranath stated, "'The Cascading Skills Paradigm - Bhavitha' programme is a bold move towards solving our State's skill development concerns. Through creative approaches and joint efforts, we want to produce a trained workforce capable of addressing the changing needs of the employment market."





This programme will be carried out in a multi-tiered manner, engaging Government ministries, educational institutions, industrial partners, and community organizations. This initiative aims to offer equal access to skill development opportunities for all Andhra Pradesh youth by focusing on high-unemployment and underemployment districts.





By incorporating personalized learning paths, immersive virtual reality simulations, and collaborative projects, the Skill Cascading Paradigm redefines skill acquisition and empowers individuals to succeed in a variety of professional environments.