T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) Ranks Among Top Institutions Worldwide In Global Accounting Rankings For B-Schools

Brigham Young University (BYU) Rankings ranked T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) 388 (globally, across all years since 1990) in its 2023 Brigham Young University (BYU) Accounting Rankings based on the publications of Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, T.A. Pai Chair Professor of Finance, TAPMI and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Bengaluru.





Proud of the achievement, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal , commented,

"Our university's Global recognition in accounting rankings is a testament to our commitment in shaping future financial leaders.

I would like to congratulate Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan for his commendable contributions which makes us all proud. We strive to provide an exceptional education ecosystem thus empowering our students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the dynamic world of accounting. With our esteemed faculty pool, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry partnerships, we pave the way for innovation, excellence, and success in the field of accountancy."





Prof. Rajeev Kumra, Director, TAPMI, Manipal ,“We are proud of Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan's contributions and elated as we celebrate TAPMI at a Global scale. Our B-School's remarkable achievement in global accounting rankings reflects our unwavering dedication to fostering excellence in business education. We pride ourselves on equipping our students with the knowledge, skills, and ethical values necessary to thrive in the ever-evolving world of accounting. We empower our students to become tomorrow's financial leaders, driving innovation and shaping the future of the accounting profession."





Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan , said, "I am humbled and honored to have my research work recognized and ranked Globally in the field of accounting. This achievement reaffirms our university's commitment to fostering a culture of academic excellence and innovation. Through rigorous inquiry, collaboration, and a passion for advancing knowledge, we strive to contribute to the advancement of accounting theory and practice. I am grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the field and to inspire future researchers to push the boundaries of accounting knowledge even further."





The ranking is based on his publications which have appeared in World Class Journals such as Journal of Banking & Finance, The Accounting Review, Contemporary Accounting Research, Journal of Contemporary Accounting & Economics, Journal of Empirical Finance, Pacific-Basin Finance Journal and AUDITING: A Journal of Practice and Theory.





TAPMI is placed at No. 2, Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan has been ranked 198 in the world.





About TAPMI

T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) is a premier Business School located in the international university town of Manipal (Karnataka). As a constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) a deemed to be university. MAHE has high quality institutions like Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Institute of Technology, Welcome Group School of Hotel Administration, Prassana School of Public Health, Manipal College of Dental Sciences and Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology. The Government of India has recognized MAHE as an institution of eminence and is one of the top ranked institutions in the NIRF Rankings. TAPMI is a proud member of the MAHE group of institutions.





TAPMI is consistently ranked among top B-Schools in India. It is amongst a select group of institutions in India to achieve the coveted double crown by being accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB) as well as the Association of MBAs (AMBA). TAPMI's programs include Master of Business Administration (MBA), MBA-Banking & Financial Services, MBA-Human Resource Management, MBA-Marketing, and MBA- International Business. The year 2023 was a momentous year for the institute with a foray into undergraduate education, with the launch of the five-year integrated program in management. This program offers a holistic management education with a deep dive into social sciences, design related disciplines.





About Brigham Young University (BYU) Rankings

The BYU Rankings for Accounting Research is based on a rigorous methodology, rankings look at publications since 1990, over a six- and twelve-year period. Publications from a select group of accounting journals are considered, the list of journals is given below:



