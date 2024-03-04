Jasmine Bhasin Set To Achieve 'Summer Body' Goals On Her Return From Phuket

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who was on a vacation to Phuket, Thailand with her boyfriend Aly Goni, is now back in the town, and shared a sneak peek into her workout session, saying she is all set to achieve 'summer body' goals.
The lovebirds were off on a romantic getaway to Phuket, to celebrate Aly's 33rd birthday.
Jasmine on Monday dropped a glimpse from the gym on her Instagram stories, wherein she can be seen posing in a graphic print white T-shirt, and shorts. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and she completed the look with orange sneakers.
The mirror selfie is captioned: "Back to it... #summerbodygoals."
Jasmine, who has a following of 8.4 million fans, also posted a candid Reel video from her vacation.
The snippet shows Jasmine twirling around in a short white dress, and enjoying a beach swing, wearing a black T-shirt and purple skirt.
The video also features her having fun in the pool.
The 'Bigg Boss 14' fame captioned the post: "Back to reality from a beautiful short vacation."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasmine has Punjabi film 'Carry On Jattiye' in the kitty.
