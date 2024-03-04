Oil rates surge as OPEC+ extends production cuts until mid-2024

(MENAFN) On Monday, oil rates surged following an OPEC+ decision to prolong production cuts until the conclusion of June, alongside a call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. At 10:53 AM local time (0753 GMT), the international benchmark Brent crude reached USD83.78 per barrel, indicating a 0.28 percent increase from the preceding trading session's closing price of USD83.55 per barrel.



Simultaneously, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at USD80.09 per barrel, marking a 0.15 percent rise compared to the previous session's closure at USD79.97 per barrel.



Several prominent producers within the OPEC+ alliance, notably Saudi Arabia and Russia, consented to extend their voluntary crude supply reductions until the end of June. Saudi Arabia committed to slashing daily output by 1 million barrels, while Russia agreed to reduce its output by 471,000 barrels per day.



Additionally, Iraq and the UAE pledged to decrease their daily production by 220,000 barrels and 163,000 barrels, respectively. OPEC declared that these countries would reassess their output cuts by June's end, allowing for adjustments in response to market dynamics.



Amidst the ongoing escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea and the Middle East, oil prices received support for an upward trajectory. However, the potential for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has tempered the extent of the price increase. Cease-fire discussions are slated to take place in Egypt this week, with delegations from Hamas, Qatar, and the US convening in Cairo to initiate a fresh round of negotiations on Sunday.

