Israeli prisoners' distress calls meet deadly fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) A recent revelation by the Hebrew channel "Kan" has shed light on a distressing incident involving three Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip. The channel released an audio recording capturing the harrowing cries of the prisoners, extracted from a GoPro camera affixed to a dog utilized by the Israeli occupation army during its operations in Gaza. The chilling recording portrays one of the Israeli captives desperately pleading for help, exclaiming, "Save us, save us, we are at the bottom of the stairs, we are Israeli prisoners."



Tragically, the audio reveals that while the prisoners cried out for assistance, they were met with fatal gunfire from occupation snipers, resulting in their untimely demise. According to reports, the prisoners attempted various means to communicate their identity to the Israeli soldiers, including raising a white flag and their shirts, as they approached an area where occupation forces were stationed. However, the soldiers, mistaking them for resistance fighters, opened fire on the prisoners, unaware of their true status until after the fatal encounter.



The father of one of the prisoners lamented that had the soldiers promptly arrived at the scene, there might have been a chance to save his son's life. The heart-wrenching revelation underscores the tragic consequences of a grave misunderstanding amid the complex and volatile dynamics of conflict in the region. As the incident reignites scrutiny over the conduct of military operations and the treatment of prisoners in conflict zones, it serves as a poignant reminder of the human toll exacted by the enduring strife between Israel and Gaza.

MENAFN04032024000045015682ID1107930072