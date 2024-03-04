Andhra Train Accident: Mishap Happened As Driver, Assistant Were Watching Cricket On Phone, Says Railway Minister

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has revealed that the 2023 train collision in Andhra Pradesh happened because the driver and the assistant driver were watching a cricket match on the phone.\"The recent case in Andhra Pradesh happened because both the loco pilot and co-pilot were distracted by the cricket match which was going on,\" the railway minister said fatal collision in Andhra Pradesh state in October took place as hosts India played England during the one-day World Cup unions threaten to stop all trains from May 1: Here's whyIn October 2023, the Rayagada Passenger train hit the Visakhapatnam Palasa train from behind on the Howrah-Chennai line in Kantakapalli in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. The accident caused injuries to more than 50 people and both crew members died on the spot railway minister said to prevent such accidents in the future the Centre will be installing systems which can detect any such distraction train accident averted after train runs 78km without driver | VideoSeparately, the Indian Railways has terminated the services of four employees in connection with an incident in which an unattended freight train traveled 84 km, close to two hours, from Jammu and Punjab last month, according to a report by the Hindustan Times train accident Highlights: 2 dead as train runs over them, CM reactsThe terminated employees are- the station master of Kathua railway station Triveni Lal Gupta, engineers Sandeep Kumar (loco pilot) and Pradeep Kumar (assistant loco pilot), and pointsman Sh. Mohd Sami incident led to further delays of almost eight UP trains and four DOWN trains February 25, the train began moving, with no one at the controls, after the engineers forgot to engage the brakes when they halted at Kathua station, ostensibly for tea, the English daily reported train was stopped in Punjab after railway staff placed sandbags and other track impediments.

