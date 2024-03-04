Kerala: Salary Of State Government Employees To Be Credited Today; Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The finance department said that the salary distribution of government employees in the state will start today.

Even on the third working day, the government employees had not received their salaries. For the first time in history, government employees had to wait for their salaries. However, amidst these efforts, the Secretariat Action Council held an indefinite hunger strike this morning, pressing for the immediate availability of salaries.

Despite the allocation of funds for government employee salaries, the ongoing crisis shows no signs of abating. It is indicated that there will be a limit on the amount of salary that can be withdrawn. The cheques of above Rs 50000 will not be accepted and the control will be imposed on the Treasury.

The salary of employees working in 12 departments, including agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry, cooperation, and industries, is to be paid. But apart from them, some people were supposed to get a salary on the first and second working days.

