World Obesity Day: 7 Ways To Lose Fat NOW

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Obesity Day, celebrated annually on March 4, strives to promote realistic alternatives for obtaining and maintaining a healthy weight.

Here are seven effective ways to start losing fat.

Chronic stress can lead to emotional eating and weight gain. Practice stress-reducing activities such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or hobbies you enjoy.

Focus on consuming a balanced diet of lean proteins, healthy fats, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid processed foods, sugary snacks, and excessive consumption of carbohydrates.

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Poor sleep can disrupt hormones that regulate hunger and appetite, leading to cravings and overeating.

Reduce sugary beverages like soda, fruit juices, and energy drinks. These drinks are often high in calories and can contribute to weight gain.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Sometimes thirst can be mistaken for hunger, leading to overeating. Drinking water before meals can also help reduce calorie intake.

Incorporate aerobic exercises and strength training into your routine. Aim for at least 150 mins of moderate aerobic activity or 75 mins of vigorous activity per week.

Be mindful of portion sizes. Even healthy foods can contribute to weight gain if consumed excessively. Use smaller plates and bowls to help control portion sizes.