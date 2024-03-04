Kerala: Elderly Woman Dies In Wild Elephant Attack In Idukki

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: An elderly woman was killed in a wild elephant attack at Neriamangalam on Monday (Mar 04). The deceased has been identified as Indira Ramakrishnan (70) from Kanjiraveli in Idukki district.

Indira was harvesting arrowroot on her farm around 9 am when she was attacked by a wild elephant. Tragically, she passed away while being transported to the hospital. Her body is currently at the Taluk Hospital in Kothamangalam.

Reports indicate that the elephant had traversed from Ernakulam district to Idukki district via the Periyar river before being chased away by locals. The pursuit continued from both sides of the river, leading the elephant to cross over to the Neriyamangalam side.

Over the past two months, the Munnar Division has witnessed the tragic loss of five lives due to wild elephant attacks.

The series of unfortunate events began a week ago when Suresh Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, fell victim to a wild elephant attack in Munnar. On January 8, Parimalam, a 48-year-old plantation worker, suffered a similar fate near Santhanpara at Panniyar.

On January 22, K Palraj, aged 79 and hailing from Coimbatore, was attacked near a wedding reception venue at Thenmala, close to Gundumala in Munnar. Subsequently, on January 26, BL Ram resident Soundrajan succumbed to injuries sustained in an encounter with a wild elephant named Chakkakompan at Chinnakkanal, despite medical treatment. Tragically, three more lives were lost to human-animal conflicts in Wayanad district as well.

