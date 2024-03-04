Karnataka BJP Exposes 'Anti-National' Congress As FSL Report Confirms 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Raised

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan row in Karnataka has created a controversy across the Nation. The Karnataka government had sent the videos taken during the RS election win of Naseer Hussain's winning moment and sent them to the FSL report. According to a private report posted on platform X, it has been confirmed that the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad' was raised during the celebration of RS MP Naseer Hussain's win at Vidhana Soudha.

According to FSL expert Dr. Phaneedra BN, it's highly likely that "Pakistan Zindabad" was uttered and an FSL report was posted on Social Media. BJP Karnataka tweeted the report claiming that the Congress government is trying to morph the FSL report.

The Karnataka BJP has written, " A scientific report has revealed that the creators of fake news are the Congressmen who spread lies by distorting the truth. The FSL report has revealed that the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad in Vidhan Sabha was changed to "Nasir Saab Zindabad" and they tried to put a cap on the Kannadigas. Anti-national attitude @INCKarnataka and Priyank Kharge, the head of the fake news factory, should at least admit his act of treason and prostrate in front of the Vidhana Soudha and ask for the forgiveness of Kannadigas.

The incident occurred during the Rajya Sabha elections, where supporters of Congress victor Naseer Hussain were purportedly involved in the uproar. According to reports, amidst the celebrations for Naseer Hussain's victory, accusations surfaced of individuals shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan. The Vidhana Soudha police promptly registered a complaint and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

Allegations have been directed towards Mohammad Shafi Nashipudi, a resident of Byadgi and a supporter of Naseer Hussain, who was present during the victory ceremony. BJP leaders have claimed that Nashipudi was the one responsible for the controversial slogans.