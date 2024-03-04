Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Polls: BJP's Kuljit Singh Sandhu Wins Senior Deputy Mayor Post In Re-Elections

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the BJP's setback in the Chandigarh mayor election, a redemptive victory unfolded as the party secured the position of senior deputy mayor in the repoll held on Monday. Kuljeet Sandhu of the BJP triumphed over the INDIA alliance candidate Gurpreet Singh Gabi, jointly fielded by the AAP and Congress, securing a 3-vote margin. Sandhu garnered 19 votes, while Gurpreet received 16, and one vote was declared invalid.

The polling commenced at 10:26 am, marked by the participation of Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, who cast her vote. The election for the post of deputy mayor is scheduled to take place shortly.

Under the banner of the INDIA alliance, the AAP and Congress had nominated Gurpreet and Nirmala Devi for the roles of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively. In response, the BJP nominated Sandhu and Sharma.

In a turn of events, the BJP's initial announcement of Sandhu and Sharma as senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor was invalidated following a Supreme Court order declaring Kuldeep Kumar as the legitimately elected Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Kumar oversaw the subsequent repolling, and fresh nominations were filed, with the participating parties fielding the same candidates.

