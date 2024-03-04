Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Centre Hands Over Case To NIA

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to transfer the investigation of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This decision comes in the wake of growing concerns over the gravity of the incident.

The blast took place at the cafe on 1st March in Bengaluru's Whitefield area where several people were injured.

The NIA has formally registered a case today.

The agency is set to commence its official investigation within the next two days. The blast, which occurred at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, has raised alarm bells nationwide. To ensure a thorough and impartial probe, the case has been transferred to the HAL station, where the NIA will spearhead the efforts.

IB and RAW officials have heightened their vigilance, actively pursuing leads and suspects linked to the incident. The explosion, which occurred on [mention the date], has prompted widespread concern, leading to a concerted effort by law enforcement agencies to bring those responsible to justice. Sources indicate that authorities have identified several individuals under scrutiny, with particular focus on their potential involvement in the tragic event. Surveillance efforts by top officials, including those from the Inspector General (IG) and RAW, have been intensified to track down any leads or connections to terrorist networks.

Both IB and RAW have been on high alert since the day of the blast, sharing critical information with law enforcement agencies, including the Bangalore Police. Every lead is being meticulously pursued, with close attention given to any individuals captured on CCTV footage near the site of the explosion. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has swiftly moved to register a First Information Report (FIR) related to the incident. NIA officials have expedited the investigation process, ensuring that all necessary documents and evidence are submitted promptly.

Efforts are also underway to collaborate with local authorities, with the submission of the FIR to the NIA Special Court and State Director General of Police, Alok Mohan. Additionally, NIA officials are set to deliver the FIR and associated documents to the HAL station today, marking a significant step forward in the investigation process. Underlining the severity of the situation, the case has been filed under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).