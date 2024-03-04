Dakshina Kannada Horror: Man Attacks Class 12 Female Students With Acid Attack Over Love Failure, Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Three female students preparing for II PUC were viciously attacked by an assailant who threw acid on them at Kadaba Government College in Dakshina Kannada district. The victims belong to secondary PUC students, who sustained serious injuries to their faces.

The attack, allegedly motivated by love failure, was carried out by Abhin, a 23-year-old MBA student from Kerala.



According to the preliminary investigation by the Kadaba police, the accused, Abhin, confessed to the motive behind the attack, citing a failed romantic relationship. Abhin hails from Nilambur Taluk, Malappuram District, Kerala, and has been identified as belonging to the same community as the targeted students.

The victim of the attack, a 17-year-old student enrolled in the second year of the science department at Government Undergraduate College, Kadaba, was specifically targeted by Abhin. The incident occurred during the early morning hours while students were preparing for exams on the college campus.

Eyewitnesses reported that Abhin, disguised in a college uniform to avoid suspicion, entered the college premises and surveilled the movements of students. Seizing an opportunity, he launched the acid attack on the unsuspecting victims, injuring not only his intended target but also two other female students who were studying nearby. However, Abhin's attempt was immediately stopped as students and locals apprehended him on the spot. Despite his efforts to flee, he was swiftly restrained, preventing further harm.

The timely intervention of bystanders averted a potentially tragic outcome, and the injured students were promptly provided with medical assistance. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting calls for increased security measures at educational institutions.

Following his apprehension, Abhin has been taken into custody by the authorities, who are conducting further inquiries into the matter. Meanwhile, the affected students are recovering from their injuries, with local support pouring in for their speedy recovery. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of vigilance and community solidarity in preventing such heinous acts.

