T20 World Cup 2024: Ticket Prices For India Vs Pakistan Blockbuster Clash Surge To Over Rs 40 Lakh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tickets for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash have surged to exorbitant prices, as reported by various media outlets. The highly anticipated match between the arch-rivals, known for its scarcity due to political tensions, is set to take place in New York on June 9. The official sale initially priced tickets at $6 (Rs 497), with premium seats for the encounter marked at $400 (Rs 33,148) excluding taxes.

However, resale platforms like StubHub and SeatGeek are witnessing substantially inflated prices. Tickets initially valued at $400 are now being resold for a staggering $40,000 (around Rs 33 lakh), soaring to $50,000 (around Rs 41 lakh) when platform fees are factored in.

In comparison, a USA Today report highlights that the average ticket for Super Bowl 58 reached $9,000 on the secondary market, while courtside seats for NBA finals climbed as high as $24,000. SeatGeek is currently listing the priciest ticket for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match at an astronomical $175,000 (around Rs 1.4 crore), with additional fees catapulting the total to approximately Rs 1.86 crore.

Also Read:

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test: Ben Sears set for Test debut as O'Rourke faces hamstring injury