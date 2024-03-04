Delhi Budget 2024: AAP Govt Announces New Scheme, To Give Rs 1,000 Per Month To Women Above 18 Years Of Age

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Delhi government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), introduced a new scheme during the presentation of the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state Assembly. Finance Minister Atishi revealed the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, aimed at providing a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to all women above the age of 18.

Emphasizing the commitment to the ideals of 'Ram Rajya,' Atishi stated, "The Kejriwal government will give a monthly amount of Rs 1,000 to every woman aged 18 or above. Under the Mukyamnatri Mahila Samman Yojana, women will be given this benefit." The budget, outlined at Rs 76,000 crore, reflects the government's aspiration to embody the principles of 'Ram Rajya.'

Chandigarh Deputy Mayor polls: BJP's Kuljit Singh Sandhu wins senior deputy mayor post in re-elections

Atishi highlighted the government's dedication to education, proposing an allocation of Rs 16,396 crore for the sector. Expressing pride in presenting the tenth budget, she characterized it as a depiction of the transformative journey of Delhi under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The notion of 'Ram Rajya' has been a focal point, with sources suggesting that the budget is shaped by this concept. Anticipated to address diverse sections of society in this election year, the budget aligns with the principles of 'Ram Rajya,' embodying the values inspired by Lord Ram. Atishi reiterated, "We are working hard towards realizing the dream of Ram Rajya."

Nafe Singh Rathee murder case: Two suspects nabbed in Goa by joint operation