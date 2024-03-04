WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Dances To 'Main Yahan Hoon' With Wife Gauri Khan At Anant Ambani, Radhika's Pre-Wedding

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan yet again proved why he is known as the 'King of Romance' as the actor was seen performing with his wife Gauri Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. The highlight of the Day 3 event was the couple romantically dancing to the song 'Main Yahan Hoon' from the film 'Veer-Zaara' while Pritam composed the song and Udit Narayan sang it live.



Video

Also read:

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima joins cast, Karan Johar spills beans

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Day 3 pre-wedding festivities

On Day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, the bride and groom-to-be signed the contracts in a 'Hastakshar ceremony'. Several significant personalities from the film industry attended the celebrations, including the Bachchans, the three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, the Kapoors, Rajinikanth and his family, among others.

Performances

Top international performers, including pop sensation Rihanna and magician David Blaine, also attended the festivities. Diljit Dosanjh also performed. In addition, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan brought the house down at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding sangeet by dancing to Naatu Naatu. The three Khans took center stage to recreate the enchantment of the Oscar-winning song for the momentous occasion.