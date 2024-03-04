Casemiro Urges Manchester United To Emulate Manchester City's Blueprint For Success

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Casemiro suggests that Manchester United should adopt the same approach as Manchester City after their disappointing 1-3 loss in the Manchester derby. Despite Marcus Rashford's early goal, the Red Devils appeared inferior, lacking conviction, and seemed reluctant to possess the ball and play assertive football. Casemiro, acknowledging City as the team to beat, emphasized the need for humility and expressed that United should mirror City's successful strategies in recent seasons.

Following a challenging day attempting to counterattack, Casemiro mentioned that injuries, including those to key players like Lisandro Martinez and Rasmus Hojlund, have taken a toll. While acknowledging the difficulty, he highlighted that injuries can't be an excuse for the team's poor performance, though the extent of the injury crisis has been significant.

Casemiro also discussed the hope for positive changes under INEOS ownership, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. With plans to overhaul the club's structure and genuine optimism about the future, Casemiro believes that external investment, like that from INEOS, is crucial for the club's growth. He expressed optimism that the new owners will work towards elevating the club's level, much like City has done. However, uncertainty surrounds Casemiro's future amid reports of INEOS wanting to address his high wages with potential new minority owners expressing dissatisfaction with the financial terms agreed upon in 2022.

“That is the big objective, we also have to be humble to accept that they are at the moment, not in history, as the history of Manchester United speaks for itself, but they are today the team to beat. Everyone wants to beat City.

“We have a mirror here, which is City, and they have been doing a great job,” the midfield general told ESPN Brasil.

The former Real Madrid superstar revealed that the plan was to try and hit City on the break and while United did create a few half-chances, it was nowhere near enough on a difficult day.

“We started well. We know that City like to have control of the game, but we were always comfortable. Of course, when they press you, they always create opportunities, but we also had some opportunities to make counterattacks. It ended up that, we went back to the 2nd half and conceded the goal very early,” he added

