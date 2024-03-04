Yashasvi Jaiswal's Stellar Show Against England Earns Him ICC Player Of The Month Nomination

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the ICC Men's Player of the Month category, three standout performers have made the cut. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a sensational month in Tests against England, scored back-to-back double centuries, helping India win three Tests consecutively. Kane Williamson, the evergreen Blackcaps batter, dominated the headlines with his century scores in New Zealand's historic Test series victory over South Africa. Completing the lineup is Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, who broke records, including striking Sri Lanka's first-ever ODI double-century against Afghanistan.

The winner will be decided by an independent ICC Voting Academy and fan votes, with the announcement scheduled for next week. Fans can cast their votes at icc-cricket/awards until Saturday.

ICC Men's Player of the Month Nominees for February:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND)

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Kane Williamson (NZ)