Miscreants Target Three Separate Vande Bharat Trains For Stone Pelting In SWR Division

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Miscreants unleashed a series of stone-pelting attacks on three separate Vande Bharat trains as they traversed the South Western Railway sector on Sunday. Despite the absence of any injuries, the assaults caused significant damage to the trains' windows, prompting swift action from railway authorities.

Inspector General cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Railway Protection Force, R. Rama Shankar Prasad Singh, addressed the concerning incidents, revealing that no arrests have been made thus far. Expressing the gravity of the situation, Singh stated that three separate incidents occurred on the same day, two of which transpired within the Bangalore Railway Division.

The initial assault occurred at 6:15 am when the KSR Bangalore-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express encountered stone pelting near the Chikkabanavara railway station. Miscreants targeted windows in seats 40, 41, and 42 of coach C6, causing damage to the train.

Later in the day, at approximately 3:20 pm, the Dharwad-KSR Bangalore Vande Bharat Express fell victim to a similar attack at Haveri and Harihar railway stations in the Mysore division. Stones were hurled at the windows of the C5 coach, resulting in further damage.

The third incident occurred at 4:30 pm on the Mysore-MGR Central Vande Bharat Express, mere meters before the Kuppam station in the Bangalore division. The assailants targeted the glass panels of the C4 coach, specifically seats 40, 41, and 42, causing significant harm.

Cases have been registered under Section 147 (trespassing on railway tracks) and Section 153 (endangering the safety of persons travelling on the railway by willful act or omission). Singh emphasized that previous efforts by the Railway Protection Force had led to a significant reduction in such incidents. However, the sudden resurgence on Sunday highlights the need for continued vigilance and strict enforcement of the law.

Singh further disclosed that 45 individuals had been apprehended between July and December of the previous year in connection with similar stone-pelting incidents on Vande Bharat trains. Notably, a significant portion of these perpetrators were minors, engaging in such acts for amusement.