Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'He Is A Strong Candidate...' Kerala BJP Backs Anil Antony Amid PC George's Remarks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran slammed PC George for his remarks against Pathanamthitta candidate Anil Antony for the upcoming Lok Sabha election on Monday (Mar 04).



Surendran said, "Let's observe the developments regarding PC. We advise using moderate language. The party is well aware of the situation. Anil Antony is widely recognized in Kerala, making him the strongest candidate poised for victory in the election. Public figures need to exercise moderation in their speech."

The state BJP Chief also said that action will be taken against those who say anything through social media like Facebook.



PC George who recently joined the BJP voiced his dissatisfaction at not being selected for a seat in Pathanamthitta during the initial round of the candidate list. He stated that Anil Antony, who has recently confirmed his candidature, finds Pathanamthitta challenging. He expressed his dissatisfaction by claiming that Anil Antony was unfamiliar with the constituency.



Despite speculation that PC George might contest in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP finally decided to field Anil Antony, the son of former defence minister and veteran Congress leader AK Antony, in the Pathanamthitta constituency. BJP announced the first list of candidates contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday (Mar 02).