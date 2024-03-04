FAO official cautions of Houthi blockade in Bab al-Mandab Strait, disrupting global food trade

(MENAFN) Oleg Kobyakov, the Director of the Liaison Office with Russia at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), has raised concerns over the detrimental impact of the blockade imposed by the Houthis on vital waterways, specifically the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea. In an interview with the Russian news agency TASS, Kobyakov highlighted the far-reaching consequences of this blockade, particularly on global food trade, which is poised to drive up prices significantly.



According to Kobyakov, the blockade has severely constrained maritime traffic through these strategic routes, leading to a sharp increase in shipping costs and a notable decline in shipping volume. He emphasized that the expense of chartering a vessel for transportation via this route has surged nearly fourfold, rendering it economically prohibitive for many traders and shipping companies. Consequently, the reduction in shipping traffic by up to 30 percent exacerbates the challenges faced by food exporters and importers worldwide.



Moreover, Kobyakov pointed out that major shipping conglomerates have opted to avoid transporting goods through the Red Sea altogether, exacerbating the disruption to established supply chains. This reluctance on the part of shipping giants has compelled cargo owners to seek alternative, albeit longer, routes for transporting goods between Asia and Europe. Notably, vessels now circumvent the Cape of Good Hope, adding approximately 8,000 kilometers to their journey and prolonging transit times by an additional 10 to 14 days.



The ramifications of these disruptions extend beyond mere logistical inconveniences, as they pose significant obstacles to the timely and efficient delivery of essential food supplies across continents. As global food security hangs in the balance, stakeholders in the agricultural and shipping industries grapple with the challenges posed by geopolitical tensions and maritime blockades, underscoring the urgent need for concerted international efforts to mitigate the adverse effects on food trade and affordability.

