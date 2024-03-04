Russia manages economic predicament amid Ukraine war

(MENAFN) As the conflict in Ukraine stretches into its third year, its repercussions reverberate not only through the region but across the global economy. Now, experts are scrutinizing the intricate ties between the war and Russia's economic stability, with some suggesting that Moscow finds itself in a precarious position where neither victory nor defeat in the conflict seems financially viable.



According to Renaud Foccart, a prominent economics lecturer at Lancaster University in the United Kingdom, Russia's economic fortunes are intimately entwined with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a recent statement to Business Insider, Foccart emphasized the extent to which Moscow's economic fate hinges on the war, asserting that the Russian leadership finds itself in a paradoxical situation where prevailing or succumbing in the conflict both pose significant economic risks.



Despite Russian government data indicating a 5.5 percent year-on-year growth in GDP during the third quarter of 2023, Foccart contends that much of this growth is artificially inflated by astronomical military expenditures. The Kremlin's staggering allocation of 36.6 trillion rubles, equivalent to $386 billion, for defense spending in the current year underscores the centrality of military investments to Russia's economic performance.



Foccart elucidates how various components of military expenditure, ranging from salaries for servicemen to procurement of weapons and compensations for casualties, significantly bolster GDP figures. Consequently, the war with Ukraine emerges as the primary driver of economic growth within Russia, overshadowing other sectors of the economy.



The implications of this symbiotic relationship between war and economy are profound. Foccart warns of the looming economic perils awaiting Russia should the conflict in Ukraine reach a resolution. As military spending diminishes post-conflict, the artificial stimulus to GDP would evaporate, potentially precipitating a stark economic downturn.



In essence, Russia finds itself ensnared in a paradox where the continuation of the conflict is imperative for sustaining economic growth, yet the cessation of hostilities threatens to unravel the fragile economic gains achieved through militarization. This conundrum underscores the intricate interplay between geopolitics and economics, with the ramifications extending far beyond the borders of the warring nations.

