Nearly 4,000 Prisoners Escape From Jail In Haiti's Capital

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Foreign media outlets have reported that nearly 4,000 prisoners escaped from a prison in the capital city of the country on Sunday night.

Voice of America has reported that during the pursuit and escape, several individuals were killed, and out of approximately 4,000 prisoners who were incarcerated in the National Penitentiary of Port-au-Prince, the capital of this country, only 99 remain in custody.

According to the media report, the prisoners managed to escape after an armed confrontation with the police.

It is said that among the escapees are leaders of armed gangs and some prominent criminals.

This comes as Ariel Henry, the prime minister of Haiti, went to Kenya to sign a contract regarding handing over the leadership of several multinational Haitian forces to Kenyan forces.

The mass escape raises serious concerns about the security situation and effectiveness of law enforcement in Haiti.

Efforts are underway to capture the escaped prisoners and restore order in the aftermath of the incident.

