Dhaka Regency Hotel And Resort Signs Mou With Haat Baksho

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort announces an exclusive partnership with Haat Baksho, a renowned name in handicraft fashion.

Representatives from both organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the hotel premise on February 25.

Shahid Hamid, Executive Director, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort and Md Rashadul Islam, Director-Business Development, Haat Baksho signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The collaboration marks a milestone in promoting sustainable practices within the fashion and hospitality industries, while offering unparalleled experiences to patrons, said the hotel in a release.

Haat Baksho is a trailblazer in the realm of sustainable fashion, committed to promoting eco-friendly practices and supporting local artisans with a focus on ethically sourced materials and artisanal craftsmanship, further added the release.

The main objective of this partnership is to introduce the local culture to the foreign guests of the country and outside the country, it concluded.

