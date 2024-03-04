Mazze Set To Launch Sustainable L1 Blockchain Solution With Pow And DAG Architecture

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

Bucharest, Romania, 4th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Mazze has recently announced its new L1 blockchain solution with upcoming innovative features in the Web3 world. Developed by a team of industry experts, Mazze prioritizes community engagement and inclusivity.

The team pushes for high performance without relying on venture capitalists. With plans for privacy integration and multi-chain communication, Mazze intends to set a new standard in Web3.

A New Paradigm in Blockchain Technology

Mazze represents a fresh start in the blockchain world. Imagine a place where the focus shifts from the pockets of a few to the hands of many. It's a layer 1 blockchain, where every transaction, every smart contract, breathes the essence of unity and accessibility.

Mazze is the tangible result of a strong community that values inclusivity and technological improvement. Founded by passionate blockchain professionals, the project revolves around a self-sustainable model. In other words, the team is proud to be free from the control of large private investors.

Mazze relies on open-source solutions designed to ensure reliability and high performance. The blockchain is currently in the development and testing phase (devnet). The team's main goal is technological innovation and community engagement.

Ultimately, Mazze wants to show that blockchain can thrive without relying on venture capitalists or private investors. It's a new paradigm where decisions are community-centered and open to change proposals.

The combination of the PoW (Proof of Work) consensus and DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) is at the project's core. Mazze will support Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible smart contracts. In the future, there are plans to introduce a privacy layer based on zkSTARKs and develop multi-chain communication through bridges.

With CoinGecko and Etherscan verification, Mazze is ready to take the blockchain world by storm.

Future Plans for Mazze's Integration and Growth

Mazze's plan for growth will follow several phases:



Phase A : This phase, already completed, involved concept development, brand building, and community outreach.

Phase B : The ongoing phase includes wrapped token creation, public sale events, and smart contract development.

Phase C : Planned for Q3 2024, it will bring the mainnet launch with a token swap bridge. Phase D : Lastly, in 2025, Mazze plans to add DeFi integration and privacy features like ZK Proofs for its network. This phase will also feature cross-chain functionality, network optimization techniques, and global compliance adherence. Additionally, soon-to-be-unveiled initiatives will promote a more sustainable future for the project.

About Mazze

Mazze is a new and innovative layer 1 blockchain that promises to revolutionize the world of decentralized technologies. With a commitment to high-volume transactions, sustainability, and user-centricity, Mazze has a clear plan for its community. The team wants to have a major impact on vital sectors like education, healthcare, and finance.

Its advanced cryptographic techniques and innovative consensus mechanisms ensure unparalleled efficiency, security, and user control. The project's official website features a“Documentation” section where the team shared detailed information about Mazze. Moreover, the social media pages below contain regular updates about the project's development and achievements.

X (Twitter) | Telegram | Discord | Medium