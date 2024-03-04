Lebanon: Cross-Border Border Infiltrations By Occupation Forces Foiled

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 4 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese resistance fighters early on Monday aborted a bid by Israeli occupation troops to infiltrate across the borders to the Lebanese side of the frontier territories, said the official National News Agency (NNA).

The occupation troops were hit with rockets when they tried to sneak into the Lebanese side near the village of Rmaish, the NAA said citing a resistance statement.

The NAA, citing a separate statement by the resistance, reported that an identical attempt was foiled near Ramia. The resistance set off explosives amid the advancing troops and hit them with shells, inflicting casualties.

The news agency also quoted the resistance as saying that the Israeli barracks of Zarit was hit with shells.

The southern frontier regions have been witnessing daily tit-for-tat attacks since October 8, a day after the Palestinian Hamas group launched a wide-scale attack on a chain of Israeli settlements near Gaza. (end)

