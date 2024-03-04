               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Investments In Turkiye Increase


3/4/2024 3:39:21 AM

Investments of Azerbaijan Businessmen in Turkiye increased by four times, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Chamber said noted that in January 2024, 15 companies with Azerbaijani capital were registered in Turkiye.

This is 9 companies less than in the same period of 2023. It is worth noting that in the same period of last year, Azerbaijanis set up 24 companies in Turkiye.

Some 4 of the companies registered this year are anonymous companies, and 11 are limited liability companies. Most Azerbaijani companies established in Turkiye - 11 companies - are registered in Istanbul.

In January 2024, Azerbaijani businessmen invested 9.25 million liras through the companies established in Turkiye.

Compared to the first month of 2023, the amount of investments has increased by almost 4 times, so businessmen from Azerbaijan have invested approximately 2.4 million liras through the companies created in January 2023.

In general, the capital of companies created with the joint participation of Azerbaijanis and Turkish investors decreased: "While the total capital of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkiye during the reporting period was 5.3 million Turkish lira, in the same period of 2023 this figure was 18.4 million Turkish lira," - the Chamber said.

