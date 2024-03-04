Azerbaijan's Investments In Turkiye Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Investments of Azerbaijan Businessmen in Turkiye increased by
four times, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish
Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The Chamber said noted that in January 2024, 15 companies with
Azerbaijani capital were registered in Turkiye.
This is 9 companies less than in the same period of 2023. It is
worth noting that in the same period of last year, Azerbaijanis set
up 24 companies in Turkiye.
Some 4 of the companies registered this year are anonymous
companies, and 11 are limited liability companies. Most Azerbaijani
companies established in Turkiye - 11 companies - are registered in
Istanbul.
In January 2024, Azerbaijani businessmen invested 9.25 million
liras through the companies established in Turkiye.
Compared to the first month of 2023, the amount of investments
has increased by almost 4 times, so businessmen from Azerbaijan
have invested approximately 2.4 million liras through the companies
created in January 2023.
In general, the capital of companies created with the joint
participation of Azerbaijanis and Turkish investors decreased:
"While the total capital of Azerbaijani companies registered in
Turkiye during the reporting period was 5.3 million Turkish lira,
in the same period of 2023 this figure was 18.4 million Turkish
lira," - the Chamber said.
