Brent Crude Oil Increases, While The Price Of WTI Decreases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the course of trading operations on the ICE London international exchange, the value of the May 2024 contract for the export of "Brent" oil increased by 0.02%, reaching $83.57 per barrel, Azernews reports.

It is reported that by exporting in the NYMEX commodity exchange in New York in April of this year, the price of 1 barrel of WTI oil decreased by 0.1%, amounting to $79.89.