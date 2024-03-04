Brent Crude Oil Increases, While The Price Of WTI Decreases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the course of trading operations on the ICE London
international exchange, the value of the May 2024 contract for the
export of "Brent" oil increased by 0.02%, reaching $83.57 per
barrel, Azernews reports.
It is reported that by exporting in the NYMEX commodity exchange
in New York in April of this year, the price of 1 barrel of WTI oil
decreased by 0.1%, amounting to $79.89.
