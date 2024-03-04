OPEC+ lengthens oil output reductions amid international financial concerns

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at bolstering market stability amidst growing apprehensions about global economic growth and rising production levels outside the group, members of the OPEC+ alliance, spearheaded by Saudi Arabia and Russia, have agreed to extend voluntary reductions in oil production. This agreement, reached on Sunday, entails maintaining a collective reduction of 2.2 million barrels per day until the conclusion of the second quarter, providing crucial support to the oil market.



Saudi Arabia, acting as the de facto leader of OPEC, confirmed the extension of its voluntary reduction by one million barrels per day until the end of June, thus keeping its production levels at approximately nine million barrels per day. Concurrently, Russia, the leading nation within the OPEC+ coalition, pledged to further curtail oil production and exports by an additional 471,000 barrels per day during the second quarter of the year. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak presented revised figures indicating a gradual increase in the percentage of production cuts throughout the voluntary reduction period.



This decision comes against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, notably marked by attacks on shipping traffic in the Red Sea by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, which have contributed to an upward trajectory in oil prices this year. However, concerns regarding economic growth and the prospect of elevated interest rates have cast a shadow over market sentiment. While the continuation of production cuts by OPEC+ was widely anticipated, Russia's announcement of additional reductions has the potential to further bolster oil prices.



Giovanni Satonovo, an analyst at UBS, characterized the developments as largely anticipated, although Russia's decision to intensify production cuts came as a surprise. The extension of the agreement underscores the collective commitment of OPEC+ members to address market dynamics and maintain equilibrium in the face of evolving geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

