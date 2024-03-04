India detains 3 men for raping foreign tourist, attacking her husband

(MENAFN) Authorities in eastern India have apprehended three individuals in connection with the reported gang rape of a foreign tourist and the assault of her husband. The incident has brought attention to the country's ongoing struggle to address sexual violence against women, which has persisted for decades.



The couple, who were traveling by motorcycle from West Bengal to Nepal, were discovered late Friday by police officers patrolling the area, according to Pitambar Singh Kherwar, superintendent of Dumka district police in Jharkhand state. They were subsequently transported to a hospital, where the woman disclosed to medical staff that she had been subjected to rape.



Law enforcement officials have identified the additional suspects sought in connection with the case and have assembled a specialized investigative unit to pursue the matter further. The legal representation status of the three individuals already arrested remains unclear.



In accordance with Indian law, the female victim's identity is not being disclosed by a US-based news agency, which also refrains from publishing the names or nationalities of the couple, as confirmed by police.



Following an attack in India, a travel vlogger couple took to their Instagram account on Saturday to disclose that they had "knives (held) to our throats." The woman, they revealed, had been raped and subsequently taken to the hospital for DNA testing.



The couple's posts are in Spanish, and according to statements on her Instagram page, the woman identifies herself as Brazilian.

