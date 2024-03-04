IEA, OPEC grapple with challenges amid altering energy outlook

(MENAFN) At times seen as friendly adversaries and at other times as cautious allies, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stand as the key players in global energy management.



Based in Paris, the IEA has faced criticism from various quarters in recent years, including environmentalists, oil companies, and even OPEC itself. However, the challenges it confronts offer valuable insights for its counterpart in Vienna.



The latest round of discussion was sparked by an article in the Wall Street Journal written by Robert McNally, who previously served alongside the author at the Columbia Centre on Global Energy Policy and held a position under the George W. Bush administration. Jason Bordoff, the founding director of the Centre and former energy advisor to Barack Obama, responded to McNally's critique in defense of the IEA.



The roots of this debate trace back to the establishment of the IEA in 1973 at the behest of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Its primary objective was to counterbalance OPEC and ensure energy security amid the turbulence of the initial oil crisis. Comprising most members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) from North America, Western Europe, and Japan – all affluent industrialized nations – the IEA implemented policies focusing on conservation, emergency responses, and strategic reserves.



Over time, the IEA has progressively expanded its scope, encompassing diverse forms of energy beyond oil. It has broadened its membership to include nations from Eastern Europe and has enlisted countries like India, China, and Egypt, among others, as associates.

