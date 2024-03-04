Mark Dodson voice actor of Star Wars, Gremlins, dies at age of 64

(MENAFN) Mark Dodson, a US actor known for his voice work in iconic films such as Star Wars and Gremlins, has passed away at the age of 64. As stated by his daughter Ciara, he suffered a "massive heart attack" while sleeping, a news agency reported.



Dodson's notable roles included providing the voice for Salacious Crumb, a memorable character in the 1983 film Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi.



Salacious Crumb was portrayed as a scruffy monkey-lizard and served as the cackling court jester and pet to the gangster Jabba the Hutt.



Additionally, Dodson lent his voice to mogwai characters in the 1984 Hollywood movie Gremlins. He notably voiced the main mogwai named Gizmo, who was portrayed as friendly and docile.



However, when Gizmo's friend accidentally spilled water over him, five more mogwai emerged, led by the aggressive Stripe. After being fed after midnight, the mogwai transformed into mischievous monsters known as Gremlins.



Dodson's contributions to the film industry also included providing voices for zombies in the 1985 movie Day of the Dead. He is credited on the movie website IMDb as one of the mogwai characters aside from Gizmo, showcasing his versatile talent in voice acting.



His daughter stated that he "never ceased making me proud".



Dodson passed away in Evansville, Indiana, where he was scheduled to participate in a fan convention.



The Evansville Horror Con shared a tribute on their Facebook page, expressing their condolences, saying: "We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night. Mark was not only a talented voice actor but also a cherished member of the horror community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that you can take a moment out of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter that Mark brought into the world. His legacy will live on through his work."

MENAFN04032024000045015839ID1107929879