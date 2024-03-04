Migrant boat overturns in northern France, claim life of 7-year-old girl

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old girl lost her life after a migrant boat overturned in northern France. The boat, carrying a total of 16 individuals, including the young girl, capsized shortly after its launch in the Canal de l'Aa in Watten, situated approximately 20 miles away from Calais.



Alongside the girl, the boat was occupied by her three siblings, pregnant mother, and father, as confirmed by local authorities. Following the capsizing, surviving members of the family were rushed to a hospital in nearby Dunkirk on Sunday.



The Canal de l'Aa, which leads to the North Sea, is a common route for migrants attempting to cross the Channel to reach the UK. The precarious journey often entails significant risks, as evidenced by this unfortunate incident.



According to Bertrand Gaume, prefect of the Hauts-de-France region, the boat was "probably stolen." Apart from the young girl and her family, the vessel also carried a couple, two men, and six young children. Fortunately, none of the survivors are facing life-threatening conditions, Gaume assured.



In response to the crisis, authorities have taken action to provide assistance to those affected. A facility has been established at the town hall in Watten to offer shelter and food to the rescued individuals, offering support and relief during this challenging time.



A representative from the UK government made the following statement: "This morning, the French authorities responded to an incident in Watten, Hauts-de-France, which resulted in a child losing their life. Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this time, while they process this devastating loss of life."



"We will continue to work to stop the boats, working closely with France to prevent these dangerous crossings. We remain committed to breaking the cycle, ending exploitation by gangs and preventing further loss of life," he added.

MENAFN04032024000045015839ID1107929878