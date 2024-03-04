UK Finance Minister stresses wisdom in coming budget statement

(MENAFN) British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt has characterized the budget to be presented to Parliament by the Conservative government on Wednesday as "wise and responsible," indicating a cautious approach amidst the looming legislative elections. Speaking to Sky News, Hunt emphasized the importance of delivering a budget aimed at fostering long-term growth, prioritizing prudent fiscal management over immediate tax cuts.



While acknowledging the potential benefits of lower taxes in stimulating economic growth, Hunt underscored the government's commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline. He hinted at the possibility of transitioning towards a lower-tax economy in the long run, aligning with the Conservative Party's ideological stance on fiscal policy. However, he cautioned against hasty tax cuts financed through increased borrowing, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that any tax reductions are fully financed and sustainable in the long term.



Despite speculation in the British press regarding potential cuts, Hunt refrained from commenting on specific measures. The Conservative government faces pressure to announce tax cuts as part of its budget presentation, yet its ability to maneuver is constrained by the impending legislative elections. With polls indicating a significant lead for the Labour Party after 14 years of Conservative rule, the government faces the challenge of balancing electoral considerations with prudent fiscal management in its budgetary decisions. As anticipation mounts ahead of Wednesday's budget announcement, observers await to see how the government navigates these competing priorities and shapes its economic agenda for the future.

MENAFN04032024000045015682ID1107929864