(MENAFN) As China's highest political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), gears up for the commencement of the annual session of the Chinese parliament in Beijing, a spokesperson has underscored the paramount importance of addressing economic challenges, particularly in securing employment opportunities for young people. With thousands of lawmakers and political advisers set to convene in Beijing for the ruling Communist Party's annual congress, known as the "Two Sessions," economic concerns loom large on the agenda amidst a backdrop of multifaceted challenges confronting the world's second-largest economy.



Liu Jiayi, spokesperson for the CPPCC, emphasized the significance of economic stability, noting that economic issues are a major concern for representatives. Specifically, he highlighted the pressing need to address youth unemployment, particularly among recent graduates. This focus on economic matters comes at a critical juncture as China grapples with a series of challenges, including a protracted housing crisis, declining domestic consumption, and persistent youth unemployment.



Despite Beijing's announcement of economic growth reaching 5.2 percent last year, marking one of the slowest rates of expansion in decades, concerns persist regarding the overall health of the economy. The sluggish pace of growth, coupled with ongoing socio-economic challenges, underscores the urgency for policymakers to devise strategies aimed at promoting inclusive growth and fostering employment opportunities, particularly for the younger demographic.



Against this backdrop, the upcoming annual session of the Chinese parliament assumes heightened significance, with economic issues poised to take center stage in discussions and deliberations. As lawmakers and political advisers converge in Beijing, the focus on addressing economic concerns and formulating effective policy measures to stimulate growth and alleviate unemployment is expected to dominate the agenda, reflecting the government's commitment to steering the nation towards sustainable economic development.

