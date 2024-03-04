Bosch head predicts continued demand for gasoline-powered cars

(MENAFN) Stefan Hartung, the head of German engineering giant Bosch's automotive supplies division, predicts that vehicles powered by internal combustion engines (ICE) will remain in demand for at least 35 years before land transportation becomes fully electrified. In an interview with "The Pioneer" portal, Hartung outlined the challenges and timeline associated with transitioning the global vehicle fleet to electric propulsion.



Hartung emphasized that even if all current annual vehicle production, totaling 90 million vehicles, were immediately converted to fully electric models, it would take approximately 16 years to replace all existing internal combustion engine vehicles. Bosch, a major supplier to the automotive sector, stands at the forefront of this transition, providing critical components for both ICE and electric vehicles.



Contrary to expectations of a rapid phase-out of combustion engines, Hartung believes that ICE production will persist for decades, necessitating a gradual replacement process. He estimates that a minimum of 30 to 35 years will be required to electrify the entirety of the global automotive fleet. Moreover, he highlights the challenges of enforcing electrification globally, particularly in regions where ICE vehicles remain prevalent due to economic and infrastructural constraints.



Acknowledging the necessity of technological innovations to facilitate the electrification process, Hartung points to the agricultural sector as a prime example. Agricultural vehicles, such as harvesters, present unique challenges due to their high power demands and extended operational hours. Hartung notes that current battery technology may not be feasible for such applications, citing concerns about weight and performance. He underscores the need for advancements in battery technology to address these specific use cases, emphasizing the complexity of transitioning heavy-duty machinery to electric power.



In conclusion, while the shift towards electric vehicles is underway, Hartung's insights shed light on the protracted timeline and technical hurdles associated with fully electrifying the global vehicle fleet. Bosch remains committed to driving innovation in both ICE and electric vehicle technologies to meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry.

