China's highlights financial fears ahead of YoY session of parliament

(MENAFN) As China's highest political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), prepares for the commencement of the annual session of the Chinese parliament, known as the "Two Sessions," a spokesman emphasized the paramount importance of addressing economic challenges, particularly in securing employment opportunities for young people. With thousands of lawmakers and political advisers converging in Beijing, economic issues loom large on the agenda amidst a backdrop of multifaceted challenges confronting the world's second-largest economy.



Liu Jiayi, the spokesperson for the CPPCC, underscored the significance of economic stability, emphasizing the pressing need to address youth unemployment, especially among recent graduates. Against the backdrop of a protracted housing crisis, declining domestic consumption, and ongoing economic headwinds, concerns regarding employment opportunities for the youth have gained prominence within the political discourse.



China's economic growth, while still robust compared to many nations, has experienced a slowdown, with a reported expansion rate of 5.2 percent in the previous year, marking one of the lowest rates in decades. Official statistics from the Census Bureau indicate a youth unemployment rate of approximately 15 percent by the end of 2023, although methodological changes in calculating this figure have influenced its accuracy. The suspension of the publication of the unemployment rate by the Census Bureau during periods of heightened unemployment, reaching levels above 20 percent last summer, underscored the sensitivity surrounding this economic indicator.



Despite these challenges, Liu Jiayi expressed confidence in China's economic resilience, noting the country's robust foundations and favorable conditions for promoting high-quality development. Moreover, he highlighted China's demonstrated ability to withstand external shocks and navigate internal difficulties, underscoring the nation's adaptability and resilience in the face of economic uncertainties. As the "Two Sessions" commence, addressing economic concerns and formulating strategies to bolster employment prospects, particularly for the younger demographic, remain focal points for policymakers in China.

