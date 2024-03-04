Recent agreements to prevent Microsoft, OpenAI dominance in generative AI

(MENAFN) In response to growing concerns about the monopolization of generative artificial intelligence (AI), recent agreements have been brokered to prevent Microsoft and OpenAI from exerting excessive control over this burgeoning field. The artificial intelligence sector is experiencing an unprecedented surge, with technology companies specializing in AI witnessing their stock values trading at 2.5 times higher than non-AI counterparts, as highlighted by investment firm Theory Ventures. Companies backed by tech giants are particularly benefiting from substantial increases in market valuation.



Notably, the investment portfolios of leading AI chip designer Nvidia and Alphabet, Google's parent company, serve as barometers for those monitoring developments in the AI realm. Regulatory filings such as the F-13 reports, mandated for investors with assets exceeding USD100 million, disclose the public companies in which these tech giants hold stakes. Both Nvidia and Alphabet have investments in British semiconductor design firm Arm, which was sought after by Nvidia in 2021 for USD40 billion but has now seen its value soar to over USD132 billion. The classification of Arm within the AI boom is subject to debate, given that it does not exclusively design chips for AI applications.



Despite Arm's status as one of the priciest stocks in the sector, trading at 40 times expected revenues—twice the price of Nvidia—investments from Nvidia and Alphabet serve as a testament to the perceived value of Arm. Both companies recognize the demand for processor designs capable of handling substantial workloads, underscoring Arm's significance in the AI ecosystem.



Nvidia's AI investments span a range of applications, from self-driving cars to voice recognition technology. However, like other players in the field, the profitability of AI applications remains uncertain. Notably, Nvidia's investment in Chinese self-driving truck company TwoSimple, leveraging Nvidia's graphics processing units, has faced challenges. TwoSimple announced plans to delist from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange following a sharp decline in share price from USD40 in 2021 to less than one dollar presently, attributed to fluctuating interest rates impacting investor sentiment toward technology companies with lower sales figures. Despite these setbacks, TwoSimple's shares saw a notable increase following the release of Nvidia's F-13 ownership report, bucking the trend amidst a general frenzy in AI investments.

MENAFN04032024000045015682ID1107929823