Russian Strikes Hit Nikopol, Marhanets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces fired at Nikopol and Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak , Ukrinform saw.
"Last evening, Nikopol district came under enemy fire. The aggressors launched a kamikaze drone targeting the central part of town. A post office, a residential building, and a car sustained damage,” the report reads. Read also:
U.S. House Speaker Johnson hints at possibility of considering Ukraine aid
Lysak also noted that the enemy had fired heavy artillery at Marhanets, affecting a power line.
As reported earlier, the Russians launched seven missile strikes and 50 airstrikes , as well as 112 rocket volleys, on Ukraine's army positions and at peaceful settlements in the past 24 hours.
MENAFN04032024000193011044ID1107929821
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.