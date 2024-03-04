Russian Strikes Hit Nikopol, Marhanets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces fired at Nikopol and Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak , Ukrinform saw.

"Last evening, Nikopol district came under enemy fire. The aggressors launched a kamikaze drone targeting the central part of town. A post office, a residential building, and a car sustained damage,” the report reads.

Lysak also noted that the enemy had fired heavy artillery at Marhanets, affecting a power line.

As reported earlier, the Russians launched seven missile strikes and 50 airstrikes , as well as 112 rocket volleys, on Ukraine's army positions and at peaceful settlements in the past 24 hours.