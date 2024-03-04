Civilian Killed, Nine Apartment Blocks Damaged In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian was killed in the Kherson region over the past day as a result of Russian shelling. Critical infrastructure and educational institutions have been hit.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the enemy fired at Sadove, Veletenske, Kizomys, Poniativka, Antonivka, Stepanivka, Zelenivka, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Tomyna Balka, Sablukivka, Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Vesele and the city of Kherson over the past day.

The Russian military hit residential neighborhoods, damaging 9 apartment blocks and 16 private houses.

In Kherson city, administrative buildings were damaged by shelling.

Enemy attacks damaged critical infrastructure, educational institutions, a bakery, and outbuildings in the settlements of the region.

One person was killed as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 3, the Russian forces shelled the village of Poniativka in the Kherson region, leaving one civilian killed.

Photo is illustrative