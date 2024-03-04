Kuwaiti-Emirati Relations.. Decades Of Pivotal Points, Broadened Horizons

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Hanadi Al-Sanafi

KUWAIT, March 4 -- (KUNA) -- The bonds of shared history, language and religion between the nations of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates created decades of pivotal points, reinforced relations and broadened horizons.

The astute leadership of both nations aspire towards expanded integration and accelerated sustainable development plans through exchanged visits, continuous collaboration across various fields, and coordinated efforts on regional and international fronts.

The fraternal relations between the two extend for long years as the year 1952 saw a visit by Late Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah to Emirate of Sharjah as he also instructed that a Kuwaiti educational mission be sent to the UAE.

A medical mission was sent in the year 1962 and a TV transmission station by the name of Kuwait TV from Dubai was established in 1969.

The state of Kuwait is one of the first countries to recognize the Emirati federation established December 2 of 1971.

The year 1973 was marked by a meeting between late Kuwait Amir Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and UAE President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nehayan.

The United Arab Emirates played a significant role in 1990 during the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait as they took in Kuwaiti families and sent out troops for liberation war.

Moreover, the two countries are joint by variety of projects including joints committees, agreement, MoUs, and investments.

The UAE is considered the largest Arab exporter to Kuwait and the second largest worldwide with USD 3.44 billion in 2021 and imports valued at USD 1.32 billion.

The two seek augmented collaboration on already existing bilateral relations in security, military, cultural activities, sporting events and educational programs. (end)

