'Qatar-Nigeria Trade Witnessed A Steady Growth'

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani (pictured), praised the good relation between Qatar and Nigeria, stressing the mutual concern from both sides to develop these relations to higher levels, particularly in light of the presence of numerous advantages and incentives on both sides.

This came during the Qatari-Nigerian Business Forum held yesterday at the Sheraton Hotel, in the presence of H E Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and H E Sheik Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

The event was also attended by QC First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, and several board members, along with many Qatari businessmen and the accompanying delegation of the Nigerian President.

In his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa also said that the trade relations between the two countries have witnessed a steady increase in recent years. He noted that their trade volume increased 12 percent last year.

He asserted that this growth in trade would continue, particularly if the private sectors in both countries play their anticipated roles in fostering

intra-trade between

them.

He explained that this can be achieved by enhancing cooperation between Qatari companies and their Nigerian counterparts, as well as through the promotion of mutual investments.

He also pointed out that both countries offer numerous leading investment opportunities across diverse sectors, along with attractive investment catalysts, which can facilitate and strengthen such cooperation and investments.

The Chamber's Chairman pointed to the keen interest of Qatari investors in exploring the abundant investment opportunities in Nigeria, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, mining, energy, tourism, and others.

He underscored the Chamber's support for cooperation between business sectors in both friendly countries, noting that it urges Qatari business owners and investors to invest in Nigeria and establish business alliances and joint ventures, whether in Qatar or in Nigeria.