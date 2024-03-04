Qatar, Algeria Discuss Strengthening Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with Chief of Staff of the Algerian People's National Army H E Major General Said Chanegriha, and his accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country to attend the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024). During the meeting, they discussed topics of common concern as well as cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop them.