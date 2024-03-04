Qatar Airways Delivers Unforgettable Weekend With Global Entertainers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways led a weekend of exciting events in the heart of Katara, bringing together global talent to Doha's stage. On Friday, March 1, stand-up celebrity Kevin Hart brought joy and laughter to the audience for a night under the stars. The following night on March 2, Syrian music artist Assala performed for Doha's communities in what became an unforgettable evening overlooking the Arabian Sea. Both events took place in the Katara Cultural Village, where guests were entertained by a spectacular drone show, premium food and beverage options, Qatar Airway's Diptyque amenity kits, as well as by being provided branded blankets and pillows to ensure warmth and comfort throughout the evenings.

Qatar Airways welcomed Kevin Hart on his first-ever visit to Doha, and organised the 'Kevin Hart: Brand New Material' stand-up comedy show, in which Hart performed his new content for his audience. Kevin Hart is a famed American comedian, actor, and producer best known for his stand-up shows, comedy movies, and YouTube channel, LOL Network. In the conclusion of his show, Kevin Hart announced to the audience that his stand-up show would be a recurring event in Qatar, giving an exciting close to an evening of hilarity.

The following evening, famous singer Assala visited Qatar once again to delight the country's audience with her top sensational songs. Her latest performance in Qatar was during 2021 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. Her performance in the Katara Cultural Village gave way for the crowd to feel overflowing emotions, culminating in an unforgettable weekend of entertainment.